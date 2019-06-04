Norbert Buehne Norbert Buehne, age 92, of Aviston, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor. Norbert was born January 28, 1927 in St. Rose, a son of the late Lawrence and Mary, nee Kampwerth, Buehne. He married Regina Frey June 28, 1949 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland; she preceded him in death June 14, 1977. He married Betty, nee Kluemke, Peltes January 19, 1980 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston. In addition to his parents and wife Regina, he was preceded in death by his stepsons Stanley and Gary Peltes; siblings Lucille Thole and her husband Louis, Esther Thole and her husband Ed, Imogene Luber, and Carol Moss; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Eugene Rehkemper, Geraldine Buehne, Lawrence and Clarice Frey, Zitha Frey, Henry and Mabel Frey, Martin and Frances Frey, Zeno and Bernetta Frey, Julian Frey, Hugo and Berniece Frey, August and Esther Frey, Marcus Frey, Adeline Wilhelm, Jim and Lorraine Frey, Frank and Bertha Kluemke, and August Vonderhaar. Surviving are his wife Betty of Aviston; children, Alice (Ray) Schulte of Breese, Doris (Charlie) Diekemper of Carlyle, Maurice (Karen) Buehne of Highland, Gloria (John) Baro of Aviston, Anita (Kevin) Zurliene of Albers, and Linus (Deb) Buehne of St. Rose; stepsons Allan (JoAnn) Peltes of Damiansville, Patrick (Delphinie) Peltes of St. Charles, MO, and Kenneth (special friend Dana Hall) Peltes of Aviston; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren, with another to arrive soon; siblings Eugene "Butch" Buehne and Lorene Rehkemper; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Leon Luber, Ron Moss, Loretta Frey, Lois Frey, Dennis and Mary Frey, Virgil Wilhelm, Norbert and Lori Tebbe, Dennis and Kathy Keeven, Lester and Carol Beer, Patricia Vonderhaar, and Charles and Mary Ann Kluemke. Norbert was a life-long dairy farmer; a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Rose Development Club, and Breese Knights of Columbus Council #2869; and a past member of St. Rose Fire Department. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, checking crops in his little red pickup truck, and spending time with his family. n lieu of flowers, plants, and gifts, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, or St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home, church, or through Moss Funeral Home (535 N 5th St, Breese, IL, 62230), who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation will be at Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese, and Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston. Service: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Dan Friedman presiding.



