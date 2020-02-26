|
Norbert Lehr Norbert F. Lehr, 72, of O'Fallon, Illinois, formerly of Okawville, Illinois, born March 21, 1947 in Belleville, Illinois, passed away, Monday, February 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Norbert was employed for over 30 years with Chrysler at the Fenton, Missouri assembly plant. He was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Okawville, Illinois. He was a sports fanatic and enjoyed, baseball, basketball, football, and Nascar. He coached Khoury League baseball and Jr. High basketball teams. He loved playing golf and the intricacies of the game. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman H. Lehr. Surviving are his loving wife, Dana Lehr, of O'Fallon, Illinois; his two sons, Lance Lehr and C.P. (Jaime) Lehr, both of Belleville, Illinois; his mother, Helen K. Lehr, nee Griebel, of Lebanon, Illinois; his step children, Nancy "Kathy" Tindall-Bunch, of St. Louis, Missouri and Michael Tindall, of Paris, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Colby, Peter Blake, Paige, and Erica; and many other relatives. Memorials are appreciated to St. Peter's UCC Church in Okawville, Illinois and BJC Hospice. Condolences may also be expressed online at www. valhallagardensandfuneral home.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020