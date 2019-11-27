|
PIASKOWSKI- Norbert "Pete" Piaskowski, 87, died November 23, 2019. Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. on December 1, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois, with a Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral procession to leave at 9:30 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois for 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Centreville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019