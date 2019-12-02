Home

Norbert Piaskowski Mr. Norbert "Pete" Piaskowski, 87, of Dupo, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born June 6, 1932 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Pete was a retired printer, who worked for a few different printing companies. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL and the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Centreville, IL. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1666 in Cahokia, IL. He was a Korean War U.S. Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rowena June Piaskowski, nee Bess; two sons, Raymond "Butch" Michael Beard and Matthew James Piaskowski; his parents, Herman and Josephine, nee Loersch, Piaskowski; three brothers, Ralph, Robert, and Harvey Piaskowski; a sister, Kathleen Sturm; and a son-in-law, Lester McQuaid. Surviving are his daughters, Debbie (Jim Moreland) McQuaid of Millstadt, IL, Karla (Byron) Mitzan of Aurora, CO, Denise (Donald) Kinne of Cahokia, IL, and Colleen (Michael) Kaltenbach of Cedar Hill, MO; a brother, Raymond Piaskowski of Sheboygan, WI; two sisters, Jeanette Lane and Josephine Pfister, both of Sheboygan, WI; 12 grandchildren, Cheryl (Chris), Julie (Shawn), Randa (Jerod), Angela, Michael (Jennifer), Donny Ray, Bryan, Lester (Chris), Eric, Corey, Keith, and Charlie; and eight great grandchildren. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice; Holy Family Church; or Cahokia Knights of Columbus. Visitation: Friends visited with the family Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois, with a Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral: A Funeral procession to leave at 9:30 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois for 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Centreville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019
