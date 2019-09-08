|
Noreen Betts Noreen F. Betts, age 80 of Maryville, IL, born February 24, 1939 in Joliet, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Noreen was a retired bus driver with over 40 years of service with the Edwardsville Community Unit District 7. She was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. She enjoyed traveling around the United States with her husband, camping, spending time at their clubhouse in Greenville, IL but most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Adelaide (nee Ripingill) Nussbaum. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Betts, whom she married April 28, 1979; three sons: Richard Horning of Edwardsville, IL, Anthony (Kim) Powell of Troy, IL, and Russell (Tina) Powell of New Douglas, IL; a daughter, Susan (Rich) Delmore of Fairview Heights, IL; a step-son, Michael (Rebecca) Betts of Greenville, IL; a step-daughter, Kathy (Rick) Mersinger of St. Jacob, IL; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Linda) Nussbaum of CO. Memorials may be made to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or . Service: Memorial mass will be at 10am Thursday September 12, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville with Father Joseph Havrilka Celebrant. Burial will be in Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019