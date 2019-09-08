Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen Betts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen Betts Obituary
Noreen Betts Noreen F. Betts, age 80 of Maryville, IL, born February 24, 1939 in Joliet, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Noreen was a retired bus driver with over 40 years of service with the Edwardsville Community Unit District 7. She was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. She enjoyed traveling around the United States with her husband, camping, spending time at their clubhouse in Greenville, IL but most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Adelaide (nee Ripingill) Nussbaum. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Betts, whom she married April 28, 1979; three sons: Richard Horning of Edwardsville, IL, Anthony (Kim) Powell of Troy, IL, and Russell (Tina) Powell of New Douglas, IL; a daughter, Susan (Rich) Delmore of Fairview Heights, IL; a step-son, Michael (Rebecca) Betts of Greenville, IL; a step-daughter, Kathy (Rick) Mersinger of St. Jacob, IL; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Linda) Nussbaum of CO. Memorials may be made to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or . Service: Memorial mass will be at 10am Thursday September 12, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville with Father Joseph Havrilka Celebrant. Burial will be in Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Download Now