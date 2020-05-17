Norma Avry Norma Dean Avry, 82, of Lebanon, IL, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, IL. Norma was born April 30, 1938, to Ezra and Ruby (nee Hazlip) Nichols. On June 7, 1986, she married Frank C. Avry in St. Clair County. She was a member of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church for over 35 years. Norma retired from the phone company, where she started as an operator and retired as a supply attendant. She truly enjoyed her work. Norma was a loving wife and mommy. She was truly devoted to her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was in all terms, the "Rock of her Family". She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Frank C. Avry, O'Fallon, IL; children, Dennis (Debbie) Wilburn, Swansea, IL, Terry (Nancy) Wilburn, Belleville, IL, Julia (John) Whitney, Lebanon, IL; stepdaughters, Christine (John) Schmidt, Belleville, IL, Sarah (Rick) Juelfs, Columbia, IL; grandchildren, Lindsey (Steve) Brede, Katie (Michael) Karr, Kyle Wilburn, Marjorie Wilburn, Kelly Wilburn, Danielle Wilburn, Tyler (Stacy) Whitney, Paige (Charles) Farris; step-grandchildren, Grayson and Keller Schmidt, Avery and August Juelfs; great grandchildren, Carter, Laynee, Ashton, Bennett, Kadience, Corbin, Chloe, Zoey, and Evelyn; sisters, Lorna (Tom) Kaiser, Belleville, IL, Carolyn Wolfson, Belleville, IL, Bonnie Pajda, Belleville, IL; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ezra and Ruby Nichols; sister, Velta Rice; brothers, Wayne and Darrell Nichols. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. A public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private. Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.