Norma Bojarski Norma V. Bojarski, nee Dodds, 94, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, March 12, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Norma was a secretary for Woolworth retail store. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Bojarski; parents, Leslie and Laura, nee Schmithofer, Dodds. Surviving are her niece, Judith A. Martin of Belleville, IL; great-niece, Christina Ohmann of Belleville, IL; great-nephews, Ryan Ohmann of Belleville, IL and Shane Martin of Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers donations made to . Visitation: Visitation from 12:00 - 1:30 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Service: Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Rob Dyer officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019
