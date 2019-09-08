Home

Norma Borlinghaus On Saturday, Aug 31, 2019 Norma Barbara Borlinghaus peacefully passed from this life. She was born March 9, 1914 to James Dingwall, and Barbara (Schornick) Munro in E St Louis IL. She was married to the love of her life, Lou Borlinghaus, from 1958 to 1971 and will be laid to rest with him in Jefferson Barracks. At the age of 105 Norma was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and a long parade of faithful dogs. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, a great extended family, and friends. Norma was quite the charmer, quick witted, enjoyed visiting and playing cards. Happy hour was at 4:00 and she always left you with a hug, a kiss, and some sage advise. Her designated charities are the Humane Society, The Salvation Army, , and Missouri School for the Blind. Service: A Memorial Celebration is forthcoming.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
