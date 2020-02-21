Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Norma Eiskant Norma J. Eiskant, nee Blankensop, 82, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, June 9, 1937 in Wellsburg, WV, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Norma "The Bus Driver" drove school buses for many years. She was a member of P.S.O.P. and was the neighborhood swim teacher. She loved playing cards with the girls, playing with her animals and was a very doting grandma. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Eiskant; son, James L. Eiskant; father, Howard Blankensop; mother, Caroline J., nee Crabtree, Evans; brother, Robert; 2 sisters, Delores and Leahnora. Surviving are her children, Ronald E. (Carol) Eiskant of Belleville, IL, Cindy (Chuck) Blankensop of Waterloo, IL, Connie Eiskant of Belleville, IL, brother, Charles; 7 grandchildren, Tracy, Ronnie, Dustin, Natalie, Aaron, Christen, Colt; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great, great-granddaughter; nephew, Roy; niece, LaDonna and very special cousin, Bunny Jackson. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation from 2:00 - 5:00 pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville,IL. Funeral: Private Family Interment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020
