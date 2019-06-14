|
|
|
NORMAN GOING- Norman William Going, 90, of Belleville, IL passed away June 9, 2019. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at George Renner &Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and again1:30 to 2:30p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral 2:30p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 14, 2019
Read More