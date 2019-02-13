|
NORMA HAWICKHORST- Norma Hawickhorst, 82, of Columbia, IL died Saturday, February 9, 2019. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on February 15, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. A Memorial Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019
