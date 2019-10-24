Home

Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
More Obituaries for Norma Higgerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Higgerson


1932 - 2019
Norma Higgerson Obituary
Norma Higgerson Norma J. Higgerson, 87, of Freeburg, Illinois, passed away Monday, October 21st, 2019 in Freeburg Care Center. She was born February 26th, 1932 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Arthur E. and Stella (Piela) Zellers. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul K. Higgerson, and one brother, Edward Arthur Zellers. She is survived by children, Victor (Debora Liszewski) Higgerson of Shiloh, Illinois, Trayce (Jane) Higgerson of Freeburg, Illinois, Paula Kay (Jim) Balaich of Chicago, one sister, Anna Bradshaw of Troy, Illinois, two grandchildren, Eric and Jamie, and one great-grandchild, Wesley. Norma was retired from National Food after 29 years of service. After retiring, she worked at Hallmark Cards for twenty years. Memorials may be made to in honor of her brother, Edward Zellers. Visitation: Visitation will be Friday, October 25th, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral will be Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019
