1/1
Norma Jean McMahon
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean McMahon
October 3, 1932 - October 29, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Norma Jean McMahon, nee Thomas, age 88, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on October 3, 1932 in Wilmar, AR, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Norma never met a stranger and was a loyal friend and neighbor. He many passions included bingo; she played 24 cards! She loved gardening and could bring even the saddest plants backs to life; and painting, with over 100 of her works decorating loved one's walls. Norma also loved music. She always had something playing on the turntable and dedicated an entire room to music so she could burn copies of her favorite CDs and share them with others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. McMahon; her son, Michael P. McMahon and his wife Leah McMahon; her daughter, Patty Ellsworth and her husband Ivan Ellsworth; her parents, Cecil and Delta, nee Mayo, Thomas; her sister Winona Ray and her husband Dallas Ray; her brothers, Horace Thomas, and LaVerne Thomas and his wife Mary Thomas; and her sister-in-law Ellen Thomas.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Jean) McMahon of Waterloo, IL, Kevin (Marianne) McMahon of Trenton, IL and Denise Wolf of Fairview Heights, IL; her grandchildren, Jeremy McMahon, Jesse (Kristal) McMahon, Shaun (Mandy) McMahon, Patrick McMahon, Abby (Brian) Corner, Michael (Tiffany) Ellsworth, Kellie Ellsworth (Jim), Christopher (Rachel) McMahon, Chyle McMahon, Curt (Kristin) McMahon, Phillip McMahon (Samantha) and Casey Wolf; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and her brother, Leo Thomas of Wilmar, AR. Norma is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and her special niece, Karen Ray Cleveland.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Norma's ten-year battle with Alzheimer's slowly took away her voice, memories, and eventually, her mobility. May she be whole again in Heaven and in the loving arms of those who have passed before her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved