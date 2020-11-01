Norma Jean McMahon
October 3, 1932 - October 29, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Norma Jean McMahon, nee Thomas, age 88, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on October 3, 1932 in Wilmar, AR, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Norma never met a stranger and was a loyal friend and neighbor. He many passions included bingo; she played 24 cards! She loved gardening and could bring even the saddest plants backs to life; and painting, with over 100 of her works decorating loved one's walls. Norma also loved music. She always had something playing on the turntable and dedicated an entire room to music so she could burn copies of her favorite CDs and share them with others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. McMahon; her son, Michael P. McMahon and his wife Leah McMahon; her daughter, Patty Ellsworth and her husband Ivan Ellsworth; her parents, Cecil and Delta, nee Mayo, Thomas; her sister Winona Ray and her husband Dallas Ray; her brothers, Horace Thomas, and LaVerne Thomas and his wife Mary Thomas; and her sister-in-law Ellen Thomas.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Jean) McMahon of Waterloo, IL, Kevin (Marianne) McMahon of Trenton, IL and Denise Wolf of Fairview Heights, IL; her grandchildren, Jeremy McMahon, Jesse (Kristal) McMahon, Shaun (Mandy) McMahon, Patrick McMahon, Abby (Brian) Corner, Michael (Tiffany) Ellsworth, Kellie Ellsworth (Jim), Christopher (Rachel) McMahon, Chyle McMahon, Curt (Kristin) McMahon, Phillip McMahon (Samantha) and Casey Wolf; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and her brother, Leo Thomas of Wilmar, AR. Norma is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and her special niece, Karen Ray Cleveland.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
Norma's ten-year battle with Alzheimer's slowly took away her voice, memories, and eventually, her mobility. May she be whole again in Heaven and in the loving arms of those who have passed before her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.