Norma Smith Norma Jean Smith, 79, of Collinsville, IL. passed away on September 10, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center. Norma was born February 3, 1940 in Collinsville, IL. She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, operated a daycare for over twenty-seven years. Proceeded in death by her parents, Carl B. Kalbfleisch and Mavey (Kalaas). Brother-in-law, Jack Armas. Norma is survived by her loving husband, Melvin Smith whom she married on January 19, 1967. Daughter, Ann M. Smith and Toni L. Kalbfeisch. Sister, Bonnie Norman (Jackie) of Gradin, MO. Neoma Armas of Collinsville, IL. Also surviving are her loving grand-children, Steven Frisse and Jennifer Frisse. Condolences can be expressed at www.herrfuneral.com Visitation: Friends may call from 4:00pm-8:00pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019