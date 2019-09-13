Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Smith Obituary
Norma Smith Norma Jean Smith, 79, of Collinsville, IL. passed away on September 10, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center. Norma was born February 3, 1940 in Collinsville, IL. She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, operated a daycare for over twenty-seven years. Proceeded in death by her parents, Carl B. Kalbfleisch and Mavey (Kalaas). Brother-in-law, Jack Armas. Norma is survived by her loving husband, Melvin Smith whom she married on January 19, 1967. Daughter, Ann M. Smith and Toni L. Kalbfeisch. Sister, Bonnie Norman (Jackie) of Gradin, MO. Neoma Armas of Collinsville, IL. Also surviving are her loving grand-children, Steven Frisse and Jennifer Frisse. Condolences can be expressed at www.herrfuneral.com Visitation: Friends may call from 4:00pm-8:00pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.