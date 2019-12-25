|
Norma Jones Norma L. Jones nee Williams, 84 of Waterloo, IL., formerly of Cahokia, IL. Born August 3, 1935 in Millstadt, IL., passed away on December 23, 2019 at DeGreef Hospice House in St. Louis, MO. Norma retired from Feldman Law Firm in St. Louis, MO., and also from The Village of Cahokia were she served as the treasure and village trustee for many years. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1699 Ladies Auxiliary in Cahokia, IL. Preceded in death by her husband Edward E. Jones, 2 daughters Sandra Luby and Deborah Jones. Parents Ray & Opal Williams. 1 brother Ray Williams Jr., and 1 sister Louise Fryman. Son-in-law John Fierce and grandson Fred Fierce. Surviving are her daughters, Mary Fierce of Maryville, IL., Laurie (Craig) Dietz of Waterloo, IL. 2 sisters Judy Kerbel of Beesprings, KY., Martha Dieffenbach of Sylacauga, AL. 4 grandchildren Tanya Wren, Erik Jones, Alex Dietz, Emilee Dietz. 5 great grandchildren. Norma was an aunt, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to DeGreef Hospice House, St. Louis, MO. Service: Visitation will be on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12 noon at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery. St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019