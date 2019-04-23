Norma J. Knapp- Norma J. Knapp, 90, of Caseyville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Shewas born in Harrisburg, Illinois on Saturday, December 8, 1928 to Robert and Mary (Fox) Chinn. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Edgar J. Kimme and Arthur J. Knapp, son, Roger Kimme, sister, Roberta Williams, brothers, William Chinn, Jack Chinn, and Donald Chinn. She is survived by children, Jeanne (Dewane) Blanton of Caseyville, Illinois, Connie (Vaughn) McKinney of Texas, James (Sharon) Kimme of Florida and Larry (Amy) Kimme, grandchildren, Laura, Lisa, Marcy, Mallory, Lynn, Daniel, Brian, Luke, Lance, Bridget, Jeremy, Nathan and Amber, 44 great-grandchildren, eighteen great-great grandchildren and sisters, Betty (Ron) Redhag of St. Clair, Missouri, Barbara Mason of Maryville, Illinois, and Mary (Clyde) Lybarger of Columbia, Illinois and one brother, Ronald Chinn of Fairview Heights, Illinois. Norma left school early to raise a family. She later went back to school and earned a teaching degree at Belleville Area College. Norma enjoyed attending churches, First Baptist, Maryville, and Sterling Baptist, where she also taught Sunday School and took part in many church activities. Norma also enjoyed sewing and traveling. The family would like to thank Julie, Audrey and Cassidy for their compassionate and loving care at Vitas Hospice. Memorials may be made in Norma's name to Vitas Hospice. Visitation: will be Wednesday, April 24 rd , 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Funeral: service will be Thursday, April 25 th , 2019 at 11:00 am with an additional visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019