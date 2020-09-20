1/
Norma Lee Anderson
8/6/1930 - 9/17/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON - Norma Lee Anderson, age 90 of Collinsville, IL, born August 6, 1930 in Wood River, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Visitation will be 4 7 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Mary Ann Lawrence, Chaplain of Vitas Hospice, officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved