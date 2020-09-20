ANDERSON - Norma Lee Anderson, age 90 of Collinsville, IL, born August 6, 1930 in Wood River, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Visitation will be 4 7 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Mary Ann Lawrence, Chaplain of Vitas Hospice, officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL.



