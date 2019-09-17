|
MCGREW - Norma L. McGrew, 72, of Mountain View, MO and formerly of Edwardsville, IL passed away September 14, 2019. Norma was cremated according to her wishes. A visitation will be held, from 9-11am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Following the time of visitation, a memorial service will be at 11:00am. A private family interment will follow in Glen Carbon City Cemetery. Arrangements by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019