Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Norma McGrew Obituary
MCGREW - Norma L. McGrew, 72, of Mountain View, MO and formerly of Edwardsville, IL passed away September 14, 2019. Norma was cremated according to her wishes. A visitation will be held, from 9-11am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Following the time of visitation, a memorial service will be at 11:00am. A private family interment will follow in Glen Carbon City Cemetery. Arrangements by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019
