PHELPS- Norma Louise Phelps, 88, passed away at 5:00 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020. There will only be a graveside service at 11:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with Pastor Jon Sander officiating. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.



