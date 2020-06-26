Norma Renth Norma Marie Renth, 79, of Swansea, IL, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Norma was born December 28, 1940 in East St. Louis, IL to Arthur and Katie (Sperino) Leisen. She married Virgil Renth on November 17, 1962 in Collinsville, IL. He survives and resides in Swansea, IL. Also surviving are two daughters, Debbie (Rich Adams) Renth of Swansea, IL and Shelly (David) Gerstner of Cumming, GA; two grandchildren, Bailey and Lindsey Gerstner, both of Cumming, GA; brother-in-law, Larry (Kathy) Renth of Mascoutah, IL; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Norma worked as a homemaker, devoted to her loving family. She always enjoyed traveling, camping and dancing. She and Virgil were members of St. Mary Catholic Church of Belleville and more recently attended St Augustine's Catholic Church in Belleville, IL. Above all else, her family and friends meant the world to her and she cherished the time they were able to spend together. Norma will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made Alzheimer's Association or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Visitation: A visitation for Norma will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4:00P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A private family service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Proper precautions (social distancing, face coverings) will still be maintained in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect the family and guests in attendance.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.