Norma Schumacher Norma M. Schumacher, age 95, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away at 12:45 PM on February 22, 2020, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Norma was born on September 26, 1924, in Mellowdale, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of the late August & Caroline (Hammel) Deichmann. She worked as an administrative assistant for many years at the University of Illinois until her retirement. Norma married Norman E. Schumacher on August 16, 1950, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL. Norman preceded her in death on February 4, 1993. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville where she was also a member of the Dorcas Society & attended LWML Conventions. Music was also a passion for her, as she played piano at Meridian Village and sang in the Choir at Trinity. Norma is survived by two daughters, Carol Ranek of Glen Carbon, and Mary Hudson & her husband David of Centennial, CO; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Frazier & wife Jenny, Stephanie Frazier, Kate Tarr & husband Eric, Matthew Ranek, Eve Hughes & her husband Jonathan, and Charly & Ely Schumacher; one great grandchild, Gabriel Frazier; and a daughter in law, Jan Schumacher of Wilmington, OH. Besides her parents & husband, Norma was preceded in death by one son, Paul Schumacher, and one grandchild, Michael Hudson. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or Lutheran Senior Services Benevolent Fund. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be on Thursday, February 27, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, 304 North Main Street in Edwardsville. Funeral: funeral service will be on Friday, February 28, at 12:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water Street, in Edwardsville with Rev. John Shank presiding. Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020