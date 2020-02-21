|
|
Norma Sloss Norma B. Sloss, nee Politte, 90, of Cahokia, Illinois, born September 26, 1929 in Pilot Knob, Missouri, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Norma was retired from Famous - Barr. She was also formerly employed by Midcoast Aviation in Cahokia, IL as an upholsterer and various other drapery and upholstery businesses in the area. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1699 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to throw horseshoes, go bowling, camping. fishing, dancing, listening to music, playing cards, going to the casinos, and drawing - she enjoyed drawing new fashions. As much as Norma liked the rugged outdoors, she could never resist the glamour and glitz of dressing up. Oh yes, she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy L. Sloss; her parents, Logan F. and Myrtle L., nee Kitchell, Politte; three brothers, Everett (Joyce), Charley, and Edwin (Nita) Politte; a sister, Della "Marie" (Bill) Drummond; a grandson, Cary Simmons; and a great grandson, Troy Zaladak. Surviving are her children, Jerry (Barb) Sloss of Maryland Heights, MO, Linda (Tom) Miller of Bixby, OK, Brenda (Dwight) Noe of Fults, IL. Terry (Linda) Sloss of Cahokia, IL, and Gloria (Wayne) Yearian of Red Bud, IL; 12 grandchildren, Judy (Chris), Mike (Shelly), Becky, Leslie, Mike (Michelle), Derek (Laura), Brad, Ronnie (Bobbie), Eddie, Tiffany (Randy), Trevor (Dah'Vea), and Terra; 19 great grandchildren (and one on the way); and seven great great grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Friends may visit from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral: services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Soul Chapel Cemetery in Ebo, Missouri, with Pastor Carl Wilson officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020