STEINMANN- Norma E. "Toots" Steinmann, age 89 of Staunton, IL, died August 07, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM August 11, 2019, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL and from 9-10 AM at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Saint Paul Lutheran School Gym in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor officiating. Intement will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019