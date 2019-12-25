|
Norma C. Townsend Norma C. Townsend, nee Gerling, 84, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, born April 27, 1935 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Norma was a faithful member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Belleville, Illinois. She was member of the Fairview Heights Elks Lodge #664, Ladies Auxiliary and the Illinois JCI Senate. She worked for St. Elizabeth's Hospital for many years in Patient Accounts. She and her husband, Ed, were members of many best friend groups that often socialized and went to dinners together. Her pride and joy was her family and grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister; and her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund W. "Ed" Townsend, her parents, Charles "Ray" and Gertrude, nee Dominick, Gerling; her brother, Charles "Bud" Gerling; two nieces, Jennifer Gerling and Leanne Cerame; and one nephew, Timothy Townsend, in infancy. Surviving are her adoring children, Lisa (Scott) Vallandingham, Belleville, Illinois, Steven (Crystal) Townsend, of Titusville, Florida, and Linda (Jeff) Barnish, of Maryville, Illinois; her grandchildren, Hannah, Paige, Winston, Mason, Jacob, Tanner, and Jack; her sisters, Geri (Jim) Jolley, of Swansea, Illinois and Ruth Ann (Roger) Carnaghi, of Shiloh, Illinois; her in-laws, Oneta Gerling, Gerald (Pat) Townsend, Robert Townsend, Donald Townsend, and Ronald (Barb) Townsend; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to St. Mark Lutheran Church or the Elks Lodge 664, Ladies Auxiliary. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Robison officiating. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019