Norma Volner Norma Louise, nee Stamm, Volner, 91, of New Athens, IL; born on November 22, 1928 in New Athens Township, IL; passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens, IL. Mrs. Volner worked as a department store clerk and a shoe factory assembly worker for Mallinckrodt Medical Assembly. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ and the American Legion Dupo Post 0485. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Bertha, nee Muench, Stamm. Her husband Ira Volner whom she married on January 18, 1947 in Ironton, MO and who passed away on September 26, 2007. Twin sons in infancy Donald and David Volner. One sister Vera Hesse. One grandson in infancy Josh Hammel Norma is survived by her children Rick (Debbie) Volner of New Athens, IL; Pam (Jim) Hammel of Waterloo, IL. Her grandchildren Christopher (Misty Recker fiance) Volner; Bobby (Christine) Volner; Zach (Mary Harris - fiance) Volner. Her great-grandchildren Delilah; Waylon; Kynzli; Carter; Kiefer and a new great-granddaughter Kyndal is expected in May of 2020. One sister Fern Wolf of O'Fallon, IL. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the New Athens Home for the Aged. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Visitation: Friends may call at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral: Services will be held at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Robert Koch officiating. Burial will be held in Oakridge Cemtery in New Athens, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020