Norman Eggemeyer
12/01/1925 - 06/18/2020
NORMAN EGGEMEYER, Norman Eggemeyer, 94, of Waterloo, IL, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. He was born December 1, 1925, in Chester, IL. Visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday, June 22, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IL, with Pastor Tony Troup and Pastor Merritt Demski officiating. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. Arrangements by Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
