NORMAN EGGEMEYER, Norman Eggemeyer, 94, of Waterloo, IL, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. He was born December 1, 1925, in Chester, IL. Visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday, June 22, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IL, with Pastor Tony Troup and Pastor Merritt Demski officiating. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. Arrangements by Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, IL.



