Norman Going Norman William Going, 90, of Belleville, IL, born April 17, 1929, in Okawville, IL, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 on the flight home from Cape Cod after a wonderful celebration of his granddaughter's wedding with family and friends. Mr. Going was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, serving from 1951 to 1953 and achieved the rank of Corporal. He was a coremaker at Kettler Casting Company and a member of Union Local 182. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Norman was a faithful and supportive husband for 63 years. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, neighbor and friend to many. Norman loved hard work, sunshine, and music. He mowed lawns for many neighbors before he finally "retired" just before the age of 90. He had a strong faith, a wonderful sense of humor and wit, and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Alvina, nee Middendorf, Going; a son, Mark A. Going; a brother, Lester Going; two sisters, Lauretta Lehde and Gertrude Toensing; a half-sister, Laura Holle; and two half-brothers, Harry Going, and Rev. Walter Going. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Marie, M., nee Muelken, Going, whom he married on May 27, 1956, at Olive Branch Lutheran Church, Okawville, IL; a daughter, Linda G. (Peter) Caron of Seattle, WA; a son, Michael G. (Kathy) Going of Belleville, IL; four grandchildren, Mia Caron of Bellingham, WA, Cole Caron of Seattle, WA, Morgan (Wensley) Barker IV of Hanover, NH, and Mason Going of Belleville, IL; and a sister-in-law, Florence Going of Okawville, IL Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Brian Downs officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



