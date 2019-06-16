Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Going
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Going

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman Going Obituary
Norman Going Norman William Going, 90, of Belleville, IL, born April 17, 1929, in Okawville, IL, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 on the flight home from Cape Cod after a wonderful celebration of his granddaughter's wedding with family and friends. Mr. Going was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, serving from 1951 to 1953 and achieved the rank of Corporal. He was a coremaker at Kettler Casting Company and a member of Union Local 182. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Norman was a faithful and supportive husband for 63 years. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, neighbor and friend to many. Norman loved hard work, sunshine, and music. He mowed lawns for many neighbors before he finally "retired" just before the age of 90. He had a strong faith, a wonderful sense of humor and wit, and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Alvina, nee Middendorf, Going; a son, Mark A. Going; a brother, Lester Going; two sisters, Lauretta Lehde and Gertrude Toensing; a half-sister, Laura Holle; and two half-brothers, Harry Going, and Rev. Walter Going. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Marie, M., nee Muelken, Going, whom he married on May 27, 1956, at Olive Branch Lutheran Church, Okawville, IL; a daughter, Linda G. (Peter) Caron of Seattle, WA; a son, Michael G. (Kathy) Going of Belleville, IL; four grandchildren, Mia Caron of Bellingham, WA, Cole Caron of Seattle, WA, Morgan (Wensley) Barker IV of Hanover, NH, and Mason Going of Belleville, IL; and a sister-in-law, Florence Going of Okawville, IL Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Brian Downs officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now