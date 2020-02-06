|
Norman Keller Norman Michael Frederick Keller, age 87, fourth generation family farmer of the historic Keller Farm in O'Fallon Township, IL, born December 25, 1932 on the farm, died peacefully at home February 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. Norm had been employed as a machinist for Union Electric for over 32 years. He loved working on the family farm and was especially proud of the diversity of lifestock and crops on the farm. He took great pride in sharing the agricultural experience with others, especially offering student tours of the farm. He welcomed visitors and loved that people came to see him at the farm. Norm never missed an opportunity to show others his chickens, turkeys, cows, ducks, ponds, and all the other features that make the Keller Farm such a legacy within the community. Norm served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Norm has been a lifelong member of the O'Fallon United Church of Christ, and has served in many leadership roles throughout the years. He was a former O'Fallon Township trustee, was active in the Enterprise Grange, and was a proud member of "Norm's Club," whose exclusive membership was only open to men named Norman. Norm was a member of the and was grateful to for the services provided. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Mathilde, nee Heyd, Keller; and his sister Arline Magee. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Henrietta, nee Linhorst, Keller, whom he married June 22, 1957 at the former O'Fallon E & R Church; his children Cynthia (Dave) Vogler, Michael (Ruth) Keller, and Andrea (William) Norton; grandchildren Scot (Carrie) Vogler, Kimberly (Patrick) Richards, Byron Keller, Kayla Keller, Sophia Norton, and Ava Norton; great-grandchildren Morgan Vogler, Brayden Vogler, and Kellan Richards. Also surviving are his sisters Pauline Kraemer, Ruth (Gene) Augustin, and Linda Niebruegge. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Joseph's Burial Association (Keppler's Cemetery), the Emil & Mathilde Keller Memorial Scholarship Fund (which is awarded to an OTHS grad pursuing an education in Agriculture or Pastoral Ministry), or to the Gateway Chapter of the in St. Louis (PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.gateway.org). The family encourages you to share a memory or your favorite story about Norm at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Visitation: 4 8 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at O'Fallon United Church of Christ, 206 W. Adams St., O'Fallon, IL., and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. The Enterprise Grange will conduct a Grange Ritual service at 7 pm, Friday, at the church. Funeral: 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the church with Pastor Steven Vasser and Student Pastor Tarrah Vaupel officiating.Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Burial Association (aka Keppler's Cemetery) on O'Fallon Troy Road., O'Fallon Township, Illinois. Wolfersberger Funeral Home O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020