Norman Kinder Norman H. Kinder III, 55, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born July 29, 1964 in Springfield, Illinois, a son of Norma J. (Kester) Kinder of The Villas of Holly Brook of Bethalto and the late Norman H. Kinder Jr. Norman was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Granite City. He was a proud member of Granite City Masonic Lodge #835 and had grown up with the Boy Scouts of America. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and loved attending many games throughout the years. Norm was known by everyone throughout Granite City, always greeted you with a big smile and wanted to know how you were doing. He never knew a stranger and was always ready to have a conversation with anyone. Norm also enjoyed singing karaoke. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by cousins, Kelly Pinnell of Phoenix, Arizona, Cindy Altman of Scottsdale, Arizona and Becky Dutko of Mesa, Arizona; other extended family and his many friends in the community. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter G. and Pearl J. Kester and Norman H. Kinder Sr. and Ruth Kinder; aunts, Carolyn S. "Cookie" Kester and Sara Dutko and cousins, Frank S. Dutko and Robin Newman. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to TWIGS or Trinity United Methodist Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: Norman deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times, a drive through visitation will be at Irwin Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Private services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Lisa Guilliams and Reverend John Walter officiating. This service will be available livestream through www.irwinchapel.com. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 20, 2020.