LEHDE - Norman Lehde of Okawville, IL, 91, passed away at Friendship Manor Health Care Center in Nashville, IL Friday, July 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Okawville on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11am. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the St. Peter United Church of Christ on Tuesday from 9am until the service hour. Arrangements handled by Campagna Funeral Home.



