Norman L. Monroe Norman Monroe, 69, of Belleville, Illinois, born October 14, 1949, in E. St. Louis, Illinois, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Norman is proceeded in death by his: Parents: Henry and Anna, nee Eiskant, Monroe Brother: Rodney MonroeBrother-in-laws: Jim Crouch and Steve Hill Nieces: Carol Crouch, and Samantha Monroe Nephew: Dale Monroe Survived by his Significant other: Bonny, nee Myers, Monroe, Children ,Sons: Eric Shipley of Belleville, IL Norman Monroe Jr. of Lenzburg, IL Daughters: Michelle Monroe of Belleville, IL Anna (Gregg) Smith of Maryville, IL Mary (Howard) Mister of Maryville, IL Step-son Steven (Vicki) Shipley of Bristow, VA and their children Amanda, Steven Jr. and Amelia Shipley Step-daughter: Dawn (Walter) Alvey of Freeburg, IL Brothers: Jimmy (Phyllis) Monroe of Gillespie, IL Barry (Michelle) Monroe of Belleville, IL Gary (Sandy) Monroe of O'Fallon, IL Henry Monroe Jr. of Albers, IL. Sisters: Sharon (Bob) Castrogiovanni of Downey, CA Judy (Jim) Crouch of Belleville, IL Mary (Steve) Hill of Belleville, IL Pam (Danny) Hill of Belleville, IL. Nephews: Miles, Justin, Jesse, Billy, Vinny, Henry, Bobby, Mikey, James, Thomas, David, Josh, Matthew and JW. Nieces: Laura K., Shawn, Zoe, Jodi, Tracy, Dawn, Nikki, Becky, Debbie, Lisa, Chrissy, Gerri, Kelly, Vicky, and Sandy K. Grand Children: Eric Jr., Danielle, Lucas, Joseph, Payton, Kesha, Chelsey, Grace, Jerimiah, Bentley, Trystan, Kayleigh, Danielle, Jamie, Stephanie, Heaven, Jonna, and Donny. Many great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Louis Chapter or . Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Services: Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019