Norman Rehmer Obituary
Norman L. Rehmer Norman Rehmer, 82, of Waterloo, IL, died March 29, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. He was born January 3, 1937, in Dupo, IL. He is survived by his wife Patsy N. Rehmer (nee Ruby); children Cindy (Clem) Ruemker, Julie Rehmer, & Lonnie Rehmer; grandchildren Lucas Mund, Alexis Ruemker, Memphis Rehmer, & Reva Rehmer; sister Anola Henke; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert A. & Ardel L. (nee Beckmann) Rehmer; brothers Arlin Rehmer (in infancy) and Ronald Rehmer. Norman was a member of Zoar UCC - New Hanover, Zoar Cemetery Board (40 years), lifelong owner of Rehmer Hatchery, Owner of Rehmer Eggs & Poultry, Army Reserves - 8 years, Avid fisherman, bowler, card player, and sportsman. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zoar Cemetery Visitation: 3 PM to 8 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again 9 -11 AM Wednesday at Zoar United Church of Christ Funeral: service will be at 11 AM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover, IL. Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating. Interment at New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar in New Hanover, IL Arrangements handled by QUERNHEIM FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 1, 2019
