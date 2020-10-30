1/1
Norvell Green
1929 - 2020
October 17, 1929 - October 23, 2020
Caseyville, Illinois - Norvell J. Green, of Caseyville IL, born October 17, 1929, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2020, in Edwardsville, IL.
He was a proud United States Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He worked for Illinois Central Rail Road for many years and was a devout member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL.
Norvell is preceded in death by parents, Calvin F. Green and Anna (Stepanek) Green, his beloved first wife, Betty (Ramage) Green, second wife, Dolores (Werner) Green, brother, Donald Green, and sisters, Alvera Midgley and Doris Hanson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Timothy (Cheryl Stroot) Green and Doug (Betty) Green, grandchildren, Jennifer Meyer and Katie Green, great-grandson, Carter Meyer, and brother Gerald (Mary Gene) Green.
Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Herr Funeral Home, 501 W. Main St., Collinsville, IL 62234.
Service: A funeral mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 S. Main St. Caseyville, IL 62232, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11:30 am.
Novell will be laid to rest immediately following the funeral mass at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, 10101 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62223.
www.herrfuneralhome.com


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Herr Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
OCT
29
Burial
Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery
