|
|
Novella Ashal Novella J. Ashal 90 of Granite City IL, passed on April 24, 2019 in Edwardsville, IL. Born June 9 1928 in Wyatt Missouri daughter of the late Desmond DeralMcRaven and Estella Virginia Sturgeon McRaven. Married Richard F. Ashal on February 14 1948, he passed Feb. 1, 1995 Survived by children John Scott Ashal of Granite City and Sheri Ashal of Wood River Grandson Antoine (Ashley) Huether of Roxana. great granddaughters Ophelia and Ember. Precede by her husband, parents, sisters MercedithReyers and Virginia Rodriques Arte, brothers William and Merle McRaven. She was a Doctors assistant for Drs. Kumar and Patel for many years. Visitation: Will be held on Monday April 29 2019 4pm -8pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City IL Service Tuesday April 30, 2019 11:30 am at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City IL. Burial at J.B. National Cemetery. THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOME, Granite City Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019