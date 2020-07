PEYLA- Novella M. Peyla (Milner), 90, of Collinsville, IL, passed on Thurs., July 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Thurs., July 9, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thurs., July 9, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church.



