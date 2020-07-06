Novella M. Peyla Novella M. Peyla, nee Milner, 90, of Collinsville, IL born on December 22, 1929 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Novella was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Peyla, Jr., whom she married on October 3, 1953 at Christ the King Catholic Church, State Park, IL; her parents, Harry W. and Elsie, nee Romay, Milner, Sr.; brothers and sister, Raymond Milner, Harry Milner, Jr. and Lois Schulte. Surviving are her daughter, Diane (Richard C.) Heller of Maryville, IL; grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Beiser of Maryville, IL, Richard P. (Deanna) Heller of O'Fallon, IL and Alicia (Dennis) Seals of St. Charles, MO; great grandchildren, Evan Pensoneau, Tiden Beiser, Joseph, Ayla, Lauren and Alara Heller and Sawyer Seals; sister, Sally Thorpe of Collinsville, IL; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL or in the form of masses. Condolences maybe expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com
. Visitation will be from from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Mask must be worn.