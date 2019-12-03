|
Angel of Hope Candlelight Service The annual "Angel of Hope" candlelight healing service will be held on December 6, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. Lake View Memorial Gardens 5000 N. Illinois Street Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Please gather at Angel of Hope statue in the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden. Those who have children at Lake View Memorial Gardens or who have lost a child are all invited to attend. Attendees are invited toleave a white flower (which will be provided) in the arms of the angel. The public is welcome. For further information, please contact Laura Henry at 618-233-7200.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019