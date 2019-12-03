Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for of Angel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

of Hope Angel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
of Hope Angel Obituary
Angel of Hope Candlelight Service The annual "Angel of Hope" candlelight healing service will be held on December 6, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. Lake View Memorial Gardens 5000 N. Illinois Street Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Please gather at Angel of Hope statue in the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden. Those who have children at Lake View Memorial Gardens or who have lost a child are all invited to attend. Attendees are invited toleave a white flower (which will be provided) in the arms of the angel. The public is welcome. For further information, please contact Laura Henry at 618-233-7200.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of of's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -