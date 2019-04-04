Resources More Obituaries for Olinda Hacker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Olinda Hacker

Obituary Condolences Flowers Olinda (Schenke) Hacker Olinda Hacker, 95, of Lenzburg, IL passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2019. Linda was born on January 16, 1924 in New Athens, IL to the late Fred and Alma, nee Berthold, Schenke. In 1925 her family moved to Lenzburg. Linda attended Lenzburg Grade School and two years of high school, then finished her last two years at New Athens High School, graduating in 1941. She was awarded the Illinois State Teacher Scholarship and attended Southern Illinois Normal University at Carbondale, graduating in 1944 with a BS in education, her life long dream. Mrs. Hacker had a 30 year teaching career East Dutch Hill and Risdon rural schools in New Athens from 1944 to 1949, Lenzburg Grade School from 1961 to 1964. She joined New Athens Grade School as a third grade teacher from 1964 to 1986 when she retired. Linda was a homemaker, a member of St. Peters United Church of Christ in Lenzburg, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, Major League Baseball Alumni Association, SIU Alumni Association and the Lenzburg Fireman Auxiliary. She traveled extensively all of the U.S. following her husband Warren's Pro baseball career of 34 years. On August 1, 1946 Linda married Warren Hacker of Lenzburg on home plate in Pampa, Texas where Warren was beginning his professional baseball career. On November 4, 1950 a daughter, Pamela, was born bringing great joy. Pam married on November 24, 1973 to David Sutton making a special addition to the family. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren of 55 years, her parents, Stepmother, Ida Schenke, a brother, Elmer, and a son, David in infancy, special life long friends Ruth Schaller and Virginia Hood. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and David Sutton of Lenzburg, IL. Sister-in-law, Dorothy Hacker of New Athens, IL. God child and nephew, Richard (Kathryn) Hacker of Tilden, IL and their children; Roger (Marisa) Hacker of Oakland, CA, and Scott (Jenny) Hacker of Lebanon, IL and Katy Hacker of Fairview Heights, IL Two special nieces; Ruth Ann (Jon) Hanft of New Athens, IL and Jeanne (the late Don) Jansen of Fairview Heights, IL, and their daughter; Laurie (Chad) Gray of Swansea, IL and their children, Evan, Drew, Reece, and Connor, all of Swansea, IL and special friends that were like sons, Lee and Neil Schaller. "A final thank you to all the students over the years who stopped to talk when we saw each other, it was appreciated and I remembered you all." In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Peters United Church of Christ, Lenzburg Fire Department or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral: Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m with Rev. Robert Coffey officiating. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL.



