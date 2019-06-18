Home

OLIVER DAVIS- Oliver Davis, age 92 of Beckemeyer, passed away on June 16, 2019 . Visitation Thursday June 20, 2019, 4-8pm at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle, and again on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 9-10am at St. Anthony's Church in Beckemeyer. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial 10am on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery. Arrangements by Zieren Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 18, 2019
