Oliver Rhein Oliver John Rhein, 80, of Dallas, TX, passed away on March 22, 2020. He was born in Belleville, IL on January 8, 1940. Ollie graduated from Belleville Township High School, and later received a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Ollie was owner and chef of Oliver's Restaurant in Dallas, and also manager and chef at the Knights of Columbus. He had a passion for family, cooking, books, travel and the St. Louis Cardinals. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Swanson Rhein of Dallas, TX; daughter, Jill DeBord (Jeff) of Danville, IL; grandchildren, Mollie and Maddie DeBord; siblings, Barbara Jacobus (Bill) of Belleville, and Diane Herr (Ray) of Belleville; sister-in-law, Rita Offutt of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law, Gary Swanson (Bonnie) of Rockford, IL; nephews, John Jacobus (Christy), Scott Jacobus, and Jason Offutt (Rebecca); and niece, Kelly Hartman (Josh). He will be missed by all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Oliver's name to the, North Texas Food Bank 3677 Mapleshade Lane Plano, TX, 75075-5753
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020