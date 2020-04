Or Copy this URL to Share

LANDMANN - Olivia V. Landmann, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. Visitation and Funeral Service will be private. Private Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

