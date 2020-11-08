Brother Victor Capek, OMI
November 4, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Brother Victor Capek, OMI, 95, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois.
Brother Victor (aka Bro. Vic) was born in 1925 to the late Frank and Antonia, nee Glowacki, Capek in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Prior to joining the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, he was an experienced welder. He joined the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, pronouncing his first religious vows in 1963 and perpetual vows in 1969 at the age of 43.
In 1963, Bro. Vic joined the retreat team at Kings Retreat and Renewal Center in Belleville, IL where he served for 50 years as a minister of hospitality. He helped all retreatants feel at home while on retreat beginning with his warm welcome upon their arrival and his special
blessing as they returned home.
Bro. Vic was proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Antonia, nee Glowacki, Capek; his siblings, Thaddeus Capek, Frances Elias, Hattie Gerdes; and his niece, Bernice Badger.
Mourning his passing are his nieces and nephews Gary Elias, Wayne Elias, Dolores Loria, James and Janice Snyder, as well as some 3700 Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate serving in 60 countries.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to King's House Retreat & Renewal Center, 700 N. 66 th St., Belleville, IL 62223-3949. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Visitation: Friends may pay their respects at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Shrine church.
Burial will be at the St. Henry Oblate Cemetery, Belleville, IL.