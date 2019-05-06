|
|
|
OPAL BOYETT- Opal Boyett, nee-Mauldin, 92, formerly of Granite City, IL passed away Saturday May 4, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida. In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral service will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home. Graveside services to follow at 2pm at Bernie City Cemetery in Bernie, MO. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 6, 2019
Read More