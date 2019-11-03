|
Opal Fay Harper Opal Harper, 82, of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of New Baden, IL, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Cambridge House of O'Fallon. She was born April 9, 1937 in St. Genevieve, MO to Jacob and Irene Pearl (Williams) Pirtle. She married Bruce Harper in August 1961; he survives and resides in O'Fallon, IL. Also surviving is their daughter, Dale Harper (husband, Thomas Lam) of Schaumburg, IL; grandsons, Jacob Lam, Elliot Lam and Wei Ping Lam, all of Schaumburg, IL; siblings, Ida Stallons of Belleville, IL and Jim Pirtle of Belleville, IL; aunt Blanche Williams of Michigan; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Al Pirtle and Jerry Pirtle. Fay worked for many years as an administrative assistant with Northwestern Mutual. She also worked at Holiday Liquor for Ron Hudson, and at Jules Fischer. She was a past member of the Women's Club in New Baden, IL. Above all else, Fay cherished her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to BJC Hospice, who showed such care and compassion to Fay and the family when it was needed most. Visitation: A visitation for Fay will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from4-8pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10am at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019