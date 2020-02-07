|
Opal McMurray Opal Bernice McMurray, nee Daffron, 94, of Belleville, IL, passed away on February 4, 2020, at Mercy Rehab & Care Center, in Swansea, IL, surrounded by loved ones. Opal was born January 1, 1926 in Marion, Illinois, to Sally (Haney) and Oscar Daffron, and married the love of her life, late husband of 58 years, Robert D. McMurray, on October 19, 1944. Opal was remarkably devoted as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Family meant everything to her. She loved her grandchildren with all of her heart. She enjoyed sewing doll clothes, coloring with them, and making the most wonderful meals for everyone. You could find her in her garden, gathering cucumbers to can pickles, pruning her hydrangeas, or in the kitchen preparing pies, jellies, or the next delicious meal. If the grandkids were visiting she was often entertaining them by making paper dolls or flower crowns or searching for four leaf clovers. She enjoy traveling to see extended family, and always had a camera in her hand, ready to capture the moment. In addition to her husband and parents, Opal was preceded in death by brother JC Daffron, sisters Freda Pabst and Beatrice Cantrell; granddaughter, Bonnie Jean McMurray; and daughter-in-law Mary McMurray. Surviving are her sons Richard D. McMurray of Smithton, Jerry L. McMurray (Laura) of Park City, KY; grandchildren Michelle McMurray de Luces (Erick Luces) of Apex, NC, Cheryl Kelso of Shiloh, Robert M. McMurray of Smith's Grove, KY, Jeffrey McMurray (Heather) of Mascoutah, Andrew McMurray (Elaine) of Louisville, KY; great-grandchildren Jaqueline Poole, Corey Kelso, Dorian Luces, Adrian Luces, Madalyn McMurray, Ella McMurray, Mia McMurray, Ava Jean McMurray, Ashton McMurray; sister Peggy Skarupa of Decatur, IL; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Opal had a heart of gold and a stardust soul, selfless and kind to everyone, a true angel on earth. She loved and was loved very deeply and will forever be missed. We were exceptionally blessed to have her. Visitation: Friends may call from 10 A.M. until 12 noon at the Searby Funeral Home in DuQuoin, IL. Funeral: Services will immediately follow, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Searby Funeral Home in DuQuoin with Rev. Joe Wagner officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Park in DuQuoin. Friends may make memorials to the , Diabetes Foundation or the donor's choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020