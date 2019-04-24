Opal Wilson Opal Marie Wilson, age 93, of Coulterville, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:13 p.m. in Sparta Community Hospital, Sparta, IL. Opal was born on February 2, 1926 in Swanwick, IL, a daughter to Dave and Mamie (Birchler) Montgomery. She married John Edwin Wilson on December 25, 1946 in Paducah, KY and he preceded her in death on December 18, 1998. Opal was a member of Grandcote Reformed Presbyterian Church, Coulterville, IL, where she had worked as the church secretary for 40 years. She was also a member of Randolph County Farm Bureau, a charter member of the Town and Country Club, served as president of the Coulterville Unit District 1 PTA and was a show person for Registered Show Jersey's at county fairs. Opal was an avid bowler in Sparta, IL and Pinckneyville, IL and an avid sports fan, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. She made wedding cakes for family members, enjoyed crocheting and embroidering, and had a love for helping people. Opal especially loved raising her children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her two sons, Dr. Michael (Deborah) Wilson of Springfield, IL, and Marlin (Teresa) Wilson of Sparta, IL; three daughters, Patsy Wilson of Willisville, IL, Brenda (Les) Oyler of Harrisburg, IL, and Darla (Carl) Thompson of Pueblo, CO; one sister, Cleo Jones of Farmington, MO; ten grandchildren, Kara and Rachel Wilson, Bryce (Kristin) Jerrell, James Wilson, Patrick (Kalie) Brueggmann, Matthew Brueggmann, April (Eric) Wright, Joshua (Jessica) Rude, Christopher Rude and Nina (Matthew) Mead; twenty great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Winiford Montgomery; husband, John Edwin Wilson; one son-in-law, Ray Jerrell; one grandson, Cameron Wade Brueggmann; four brothers, Lester Montgomery, DJ Montgomery, Rodney Montgomery and James Montgomery; four sisters, Lena Leming, Viola Leming, Dorothy Leming and Verna McBride; and three step-sisters, Beth Bumann, Imogene Woodside and Alice Woodside. Memorial donations may be made to Coulterville Unit School District #1. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com. Funeral: services will be held at Grandcote Reformed Presbyterian Church, Coulterville, IL on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jim Stark officiating. Interment will be in Coulterville City Cemetery, Coulterville, IL. Visitation: Will be at Grandcote Reformed Presbyterian Church, Coulterville, IL on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL is in charge of arrangements.

