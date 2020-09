Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWBORN - Ora Lee Newborn., 96, St. Louis, MO departed this life on August 30, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Visitation service will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 2912 St. Louis Avenue, St. Louis, MO. Service will follow at 12:00 noon. Arrangements handed by Teat Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation



