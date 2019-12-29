Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Oris Mueller
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Oris Mueller

Oris Mueller Obituary
Oris Mueller Oris O. Mueller, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born May 23, 1929 in Mascoutah, IL,died Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. He was a retired coal miner working 40 years underground. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, a faithful follower of Collinsville Kahoks Basketball for 47 years, a member of The St. Louis Jazz Club and traveled with them for years following Dixieland bands, and he was a lifelong Duke Basketball fan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Marie, nee Hertz, Mueller, his sister and brother-in-law, Ruby (Donald) Schopp, his brother and sister-in-law, Kenny (Laurine) Funk, his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, George (Sharon) Kaemmerer and Orville Rasp. Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Verna L., nee Kaemmerer, Mueller whom he married August 17, 1955; sister-in-law, Fern Rasp; nieces and nephews, Keith (Kathy) Schopp, Bruce (Kristine) Schopp, Devin (Hope) Kaemmerer, Donna (Bob) Schaeffer, Linda (Ronnie) Krausz, Kenny (fiance Shari Ross) Rasp, Karen (Mike) Wobbe, Katherine Porter, Connie Jeffries, Lee (Suzanne) Funk, Larry Funk; and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 and from 9 to 10 AM Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Service: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Susan Pitol Stucco officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery in Mascoutah, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019
