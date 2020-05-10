Orlando Garcia Orlando O. Garcia passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2020, surrounded by all of his family members. His wife of 44 years, Cheryl Garcia, sons Joseph and Jedd Mach, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Mach, and two of his grandchildren, Payton and Cole Mach were present. Alex Furr, his third grandson, lives in N. Myrtle Beach, SC, pending induction into the United States Air Force. Orlando was a fantastic and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. Orlando was born in San Diego, TX on June 28, 1951. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force, retiring in 1991, with 20 years of service. After that, for seven years, he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs in ST. Louis, MO, and later promoted and transferred to Jefferson Barracks. He then was the Maintenance Supervisor of Charles Gardens Assisted Living Home in Fairview Heights for approximately 8 years. All the residents dearly loved him because he always took excellent care of them and put them first. Lastly, he worked for JM&A Group in Earth City, MO before retiring for good in 2016. He was preceded in death by his father, Santos Garcia; his mother, Englantina Garcia; two brothers, Mario and Edmundo Garcia; and his sister, Gloria Ann Garcia. Orlando is survived by his brothers, Santos (Yolanda) Garcia, Jose (Pricilla) Garcia, Gilberto Garcia, Ricardo Garcia and Hector Garcia; his sisters, Diana (Robert) Garza and Elvira (Eloy) Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Memorial services will be held in Texas at a later time to be determined.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.